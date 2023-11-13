New Prevention Learning Portal Unveiled

HARRISBURG – The PA Commission on Crime & Delinquency, in collaboration with Penn State’s Evidence-Based Prevention and Intervention Support project, announced the launch of a new Prevention Learning Portal. The tool will help service providers and practitioners gain a better understanding of evidence-based prevention programs and expand prevention and intervention practices across the state. PCCD Executive Director Mike Pennington said by addressing risk factors and promoting protective factors for youth early in their lives, we can prevent delinquency and the development of mental health and substance use disorders, violence, and other concerns. The portal serves as a one-stop-shop offering prevention resources, training, and self-paced learning programs. All e-Learning courses available through the platform are free and have been developed by experts with significant experience in providing technical assistance to communities in the field of prevention. You can click on the banner below to access the new portal.

