New Pollinator Plate From PennDOT

HARRISBURG – Thanks to recently passed legislation, PennDOT announced that vehicle owners will now be able to purchase a “Pollinator” license plate. 65% of the proceeds from the license plate will be deposited into the Pollinator Habitat Program Fund, which is dedicated to supporting ongoing efforts to reinvigorate the populations of insects which pollinate plant life. The fund will create naturalized gardens and meadows planted with pollinator-friendly species of flowering plants specifically for bees, butterflies, beetles, and other insects. With more flowering plants to provide sustenance, these insects will be given a chance to thrive in these reclaimed areas. The new “Pollinator” license plate is now available for passenger cars or trucks with a registered gross weight of not more than 14,000 pounds. The license plate contains the standard PA license plate colors of blue, white, and gold and depicts an image of a monarch butterfly, honeybee, and green sweat bee visiting a flower. Applicants for the Pollinator license plate must submit a completed Form MV-911.