New Police Chief For The Red Rose City

LANCASTER – The City of Lancaster has a new Police Chief. Richard Mendez was sworn in to the post at Lancaster City Council Tuesday night. Mendez, who is Lancaster’s first Hispanic Police Chief, is a lifelong resident of Lancaster, a J.P. McCaskey graduate, and a 22-year veteran of the Lancaster City Police. Mendez has served as a patrol officer, a member of the K-9 unit, an officer assigned to the Selective Enforcement Unit, a member of the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team, a platoon leader, and most recently captain of patrol. City Council approved the appointment of Mendez on July 12. Mendez had been serving as Interim Police Chief since May.