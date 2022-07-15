New Police Chief For The Red Rose City

Jul 15, 2022

LANCASTER – The City of Lancaster has a new Police Chief. Richard Mendez was sworn in to the post at Lancaster City Council Tuesday night. Mendez, who is Lancaster’s first Hispanic Police Chief, is a lifelong resident of Lancaster, a J.P. McCaskey graduate, and a 22-year veteran of the Lancaster City Police. Mendez has served as a patrol officer, a member of the K-9 unit, an officer assigned to the Selective Enforcement Unit, a member of the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team, a platoon leader, and most recently captain of patrol. City Council approved the appointment of Mendez on July 12. Mendez had been serving as Interim Police Chief since May.

CHIEF RICHARD MENDEZ