New Plate Has PA State Amphibian

HARRISBURG – Officials with PennDOT, the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, and the PA Fish & Boat Commission celebrated the recently launched Eastern hellbender license plate, which honors the state amphibian and supports the Wild Resource Conservation Fund. The Eastern hellbender is the largest salamander in the United States with some reaching a weight of more than 2 pounds and extending an impressive length of 2 feet. It became PA‘s state amphibian in 2019, a designation that promotes the need to restore water quality and preserve habitat for the animal. This is the third Wild Resource Conservation Fund registration plate which became available along with the Saw-Whet Owl and the River Otter.