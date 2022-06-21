New PennDOT Database Unveiled

HARRISBURG – PennDOT has launched a new database showing which vehicle inspection stations, inspectors, dealers, and issuing agents are under suspension for infractions of regulations and laws as well as contract violations. Pennsylvanians can visit the Suspended Inspection Stations and Inspectors page to see what stations or inspectors are under suspension. They can also visit the Suspended Issuing Agents page for a list of dealers or issuing agents under suspension. About 17,000 safety inspection stations and 7,700 emission inspection stations are registered in PA and monitored by PennDOT Quality Assurance Officers. There are also about 8,000 dealers or issuing agents in PA contracted to provide services to customers on behalf of PennDOT. They are monitored by PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services’ Regulated Client Services Section.