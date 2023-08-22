New PA Program Helps Minority/Women/Veteran Owned Businesses

HARRISBURG – PA Lt. Gov. Austin Davis paid a visit to a Steelton, Dauphin County, business to highlight the first-time state funding for the Historically Disadvantaged Business Program. $20 million was included in the state budget for the program which provides funding for small minority, women, and veteran-owned businesses across the Commonwealth. On average, disadvantaged businesses have less access to capital, are three times more likely to be denied loans, are more likely to pay a higher interest rate, and are more likely to receive lower loan amounts than non-minority owned firms. The program is available through the PA Department of Community & Economic Development.