New PA Preferred® Grants Support Pennsylvania Farms, Markets, Local Economy

MECHANICSBURG – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited a PA Preferred® farm market in Cumberland County, to announce the new PA Preferred Marketing Grants program. Offered through the PA Department of Agriculture, the grant program totals $500,000 and will support Pennsylvania farmers and agricultural producers in marketing their products. Applications for up to $10,000 to reimburse promotional costs are due by May 16, 2026 and available to reimburse product promotions under the PA Preferred, PA Preferred Homegrown by Heroes®, or PA Preferred Organic™ programs.

Secretary Redding said, “The blue and yellow PA Preferred checkmark tells shoppers they are buying quality products and using their buying power to support Pennsylvania farmers and make our economy stronger.”