New PA Marijuana Legalization Bill Introduced

HARRISBURG – New legislation was introduced in the PA Senate to legalize recreational marijuana. Supporters say Senate Bill 120 would enable the state to regulate the industry, ensure that products are tested for safety, purity, and potency, end the criminalization of marijuana, and present economic benefit for the state. The measure would impose a sales tax and excise tax on marijuana and establish a Cannabis Regulation Fund. Opponents say the bill would force communities to allow marijuana dispensaries in their neighborhoods with no power to opt out, while doing little to address dangerously high THC levels in their products. THC is the psycho-active ingredient that produces the “high.” Chief Strategy Officer at PA Family Council, Dan Bartkowiak said this is an awful proposal that grants the wishes of the addiction-for-profit marijuana industry at the expense of PA families and communities. Lawmakers should prioritize the public health and safety of PA families, not hand over our children and neighborhoods to the marijuana lobby. The bill is before the state Senate Law & Justice Committee.