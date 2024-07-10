New PA License Plates/Welcome Signs Unveiled

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro unveiled new PA license plates and “Welcome to PA” highway signs. The “Let Freedom Ring” designs celebrate PA as the birthplace of American democracy and highlight the state’s leading role in the celebrations of the United States in 2026. Shapiro said, “With all eyes on PA as we prepare to host our country’s 250th birthday in 2026, our new license plates and welcome signs will celebrate the best of what the Commonwealth has to offer and show the country why PA is the Great American Getaway and the birthplace of American freedom.” The new “Welcome to PA” highway signs complement the Great American Getaway brand, underscoring that tourism is a key priority. A recent PA Tourism Office report shows the state’s tourism industry generated $76.7 billion in economic impact. The first 8 welcome signs have been installed with another 29 to be installed in the coming months.