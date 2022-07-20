New PA Law Provides Tax Exemption For Military Members

HARRISBURG – Legislation sponsored by Monroe County Rep. Jack Rader providing an estate tax exemption for certain military members in PA has been signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf. Specifically, Rader’s measure provides an exemption from the state Inheritance Tax for property that is transferred from the estate of a military member who has died as a result of an injury or illness suffered while on active duty. It covers individuals serving in the U.S. Armed Forces, a reserve component or National Guard. Rader said it is only right that military families receive this tax exemption should their loved one die while on duty. This change in the law will allow them to mourn their great loss without having to worry about coming up with the funds to pay off a burdensome tax liability.