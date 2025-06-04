New PA Law Prohibits Hand-Held Devices While Driving

HARRISBURG – A new law goes into effect in PA on June 5th which makes it illegal to use a hand-held cell phone while driving. Paul Miller’s Law prohibits the use of hand-held devices while driving, even while stopped temporarily due to traffic, a red light or other momentary delay. PA already enforces a texting while driving ban that prohibits drivers from using mobile devices to send, read, or write text-based communications while their vehicle is in motion. Beginning June 5, law enforcement will begin issuing written warnings for violations of the new law. Police will have the ability to issue summary citations to violators beginning June 6, 2026. Under Paul Miller’s Law, drivers can still use their phones to alert emergency responders and, if they are using hands-free technology, to make phone calls, use a GPS, and listen to music. The law is named for Paul Miller, Jr., who was tragically killed in a crash with a tractor trailer in 2010 in Monroe County, as the result of a distracted driver who reached for their phone while driving. Since his death, Paul’s mother, Eileen Miller has become a national advocate for stronger laws to curb distracted driving. According to PennDOT, in 2024 there were 9,950 crashes involving a distracted driver, resulting in over 6,000 injuries and 49 fatalities.