New PA Law Extends Medicaid Coverage For Doulas

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro signed a bill into law which would extend Medicaid coverage to doula services in the state. Under House Bill 1608, now Act 115, Medicaid will reimburse certified doulas for providing childbirth education and support services, including physical and emotional support, during pregnancy, labor, and delivery and up to one year postpartum. The law also establishes a Doula Advisory Board to set standards and requirements for doulas practicing in PA. The board would include a diverse membership, including practicing providers and representatives from various state agencies. Supporters say research has shown that doula support leads to improved birth outcomes, including reduced rates of caesarean sections, shorter labor durations, and higher rates of breastfeeding initiation. By providing continuous support throughout pregnancy and the important first year after birth, doulas contribute to safer and more positive experiences for families.