New PA House Speaker Selected

HARRISBURG – Rep. Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia & Delaware Counties has become the first woman to serve as PA House Speaker. She ascended to the chamber’s top position Tuesday on the strength of a one-vote Democrat majority. The leadership reshuffling came nearly two months after Rep. Mark Rozzi, a Berks County Democrat, became the choice for speaker. Democrats flipped a net of 12 seats in November to retake majority control after more than a decade, but their margin didn’t become effective until their candidates won three special elections. Rozzi stepped down shortly before the 102-to-99 vote for McClinton.