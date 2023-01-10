New PA House Speaker Called To Resign

HARRISBURG – The Republican lawmaker who nominated Rep. Mark Rozzi to serve as House Speaker is calling on him to resign because he has waffled over changing party registration. A letter from Blair County Rep. Jim Gregory, who has worked closely with Rozzi on child sexual abuse issues, said “bonds of trust between friends – as close as you and I have been – are now broken.” Gregory wrote that Rozzi’s words directly contradicted his assurances that he was going to switch from Democrat to independent. A proposed constitutional amendment that would retroactively extend the timeline for child sexual abuse victims to file civil actions passed in a first round last session and needs to be approved by both the state House and Senate again before going before voters for final approval. It’s unclear whether the PA House will get much done before special elections are held to fill three former Democrat seats. With those vacancies, Republicans have a 101-99 majority.