New PA House Member Sworn Into Office

HARRISBURG – A new member of the PA House has been sworn into office. Rep. Catherine Wallen of Adams & Cumberland Counties took the oath of office to represent the 193rd Legislative District during a ceremony in the state House chamber yesterday. She replaces former Rep. Torren Ecker, who now serves as an Adams County judge. Wallen thanked the people of the district for putting their faith in her to be their voice in Harrisburg. She added, “I also recognize the times in which I am coming into office. I believe we are at a crossroads, and we must take the path that leads to prosperity for PA and its residents. As the newly elected representative of the 193rd Legislative District, I will work my hardest to bring our values of hard work, respect for others, and conservatism to Harrisburg.” Wallen has been assigned to four House committees this session. She will serve on the Children and Youth, Communications and Technology, Intergovernmental Affairs and Operations, and State Government Committees.