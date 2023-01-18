New PA House Lawmaker Holding Open House

RED LION – A new lawmaker from York County will be hosting an Open House for constituents of the 94th Legislative District. Rep. Wendy Fink says she’s excited to host her first event at her district office in Red Lion. She and her staff are eager to chat with constituents and share information about the services they provide. It’s also a great opportunity for constituents to ask questions and share concerns about state-related issues. A light breakfast will be served. The Open House will take place Saturday, Jan. 21, from 8:30-11 a.m. The office is located at 100 Redco Avenue in Red Lion.