New PA Consumer Advocate Nominated By Attorney General

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Dave Sunday announced his nomination of Darryl Lawrence to serve as PA’s Consumer Advocate. If confirmed by the state Senate, Lawrence will represent PA consumers in public utility service quality and pricing matters. Public utilities include electric, natural gas, water, wastewater, and telecom companies under either PA Public Utility Commission or Federal Energy Regulatory Commission jurisdiction. Lawrence has served as interim Consumer Advocate since February 1 and previously held the position as Senior Assistant Consumer Advocate for the office. He has been with the office since June 2005. Attorney General Sunday said he’s convinced that Lawrence has all the tools required to advocate for the best interests of PA consumers because that is what he has always done. The PA Office of Consumer Advocate is housed in the Attorney General’s Office, but functions independently.