New PA Attorney General Nominated

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro has nominated Michelle Henry to fill his former post as state attorney general. Henry served as First Deputy Attorney General under Shapiro. She is a graduate of Allegheny College and the Widener University School of Law, worked for the Westmoreland County Legal Aid Office, and clerked for now retired Lancaster County President Judge Michael Georgelis. Henry said she is humbled by the nomination and Pennsylvanians should expect the Attorney General’s office to stay strong, be bold, and continue to do groundbreaking work on their behalf under her stewardship. Her nomination has been sent to the PA Senate.