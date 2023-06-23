New Online Resource For Service Members Leaving Active Duty

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) has launched “Welcome Home PA,” an online resource to help service members separating or retiring from active duty acclimate to a successful civilian life in Pennsylvania. The Welcome Home PA site includes information about employment opportunities with the Commonwealth and in the private sector, furthering military careers with the Pennsylvania National Guard, guidance on how to use GI Bill benefits to attend post-secondary schooling or begin an apprenticeship, and more. DMVA also encourages returning service members to visit the PA Veterans Registry and PA VETConnect, which helps to connect veterans and their families with programs and services available to them after their service. Veterans can also access the PA Veterans Guide – an extensive resource offering information on veterans’ benefits, housing, information for veterans with disabilities and more. To learn more about programs and services for veterans, visit dmva.pa.gov.