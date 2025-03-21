New Office Would Help PA Immigrants

HARRISBURG – Several PA House Democrats are reintroducing legislation to create an Office of New Pennsylvanians to support, attract, and retain immigrants in the Commonwealth. Lancaster County Rep. Ismail Smith-Wade-El said PA welcomed William Penn from religious persecution in the 17th century, blacks fleeing slavery in the 19th century, and today Afghans, Bhutanese, Ukrainians, and others that are fleeing persecution, ethnic cleansing, and war. He added instead of keeping to its values, PA is scapegoating immigrant communities with punitive policies that are driving them out of the state. The legislation would establish an Office of New Pennsylvanians that would be a one-stop-shop for benefits and resources for immigrants under the auspices of the PA Department of Community and Economic Development.