New Office Location For Lancaster County Lawmaker

COLUMBIA – Lancaster County Rep. Brett Miller announced his legislative office has moved to 132 Locust Street in Columbia. The office is located on the first floor and is handicapped accessible. The phone number for the office remains 717-295-5050. The office is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Since the shape of the 41st Legislative District changed as a result of redistricting, Miller said his previous district office on Columbia Avenue in Manor Township was no longer in the district. The 41st District consists of a part of Manor Township and all of East Hempfield Township, West Hempfield Township, Columbia and Mountville Boroughs. Many constituent services are available online at RepMiller.com.