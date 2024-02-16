New Name For A Lancaster Ball Team

LANCASTER – There will be a new name for the Lancaster Barnstormers. This year, they will be the Lancaster Stormers as the club enters its second decade. General Manager Mike Reynolds said, “Coming off back-to-back championship seasons and entering our 20th year, we thought this would be the perfect time for updated branding.” The agricultural theme will continue. The Stormers will continue to wear a “barn” patch on uniform sleeves and it will be a bull logo carrying the club into the future. The brand refresh is inspired by the rich history of the club’s past while storming forward into the future. Cylo will also remain the Stormers mascot at the stadium and in the community.