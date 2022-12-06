New Milkshake For 2023 PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG – A new milkshake flavor will be featured at the 2023 PA Farm Show. The PA Dairyman’s Association will be celebrating their 70th birthday of providing those famous Farm Show milkshakes since 1953 with a new orange cream flavor. The new flavor will be in addition to the flavors, vanilla, chocolate and a mix. Over the years, the Dairymen have offered golden-fried mozzarella cheese cubes served with marinara, grilled cheese sandwiches, ice cream and ice cream sundaes, and fresh, locally produced PA white and chocolate milk. The PA Food Court will open Friday, January 6 with the 2023 PA Farm Show running January 7-14.