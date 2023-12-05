New Milkshake Coming To 2024 PA Farm Show

PALMYRA – The PA Dairymen’s Association, one of the state’s leading advocates for dairy farmers, is partnering with the GIANT Company to celebrate the retailer’s 100th anniversary with a new milkshake – the salted caramel for the 2024 PA Farm Show. GIANT will host the PA Dairymen and the new Salted Caramel milkshake at Pre-Farm Show celebrations at selected GIANT locations across the mid-state in December. Salted caramel will be featured along with other milkshake flavors of vanilla, chocolate, and a mix at the Farm Show’s Food Court next month. The 2024 PA Farm Show opens on Friday, January 5, 2024 with a Food Court only opening at noon. The full 2024 PA Farm Show opens Saturday, January 6 and runs through January 13, 2024. The PA Dairymen’s Association will also offer golden-fried mozzarella cheese cubes served with marinara sauce, grilled cheese sandwiches, ice cream, and locally-produced white and chocolate milk. Proceeds from the dairy treats support PA Dairymen’s year-round philanthropic efforts.