New Milk Shake Flavor For 2025 PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG – The PA Dairymen’s Association has announced a new milk shake variety to be featured at the 2025 PA Farm Show. The new mint milk shake will be featured during the Farm Show which runs from January 4-11, 2025. The new mint milk shake will also be featured during the month of December at select GIANT stores. The new milk shake will join the regular flavors of vanilla, chocolate, and mix.