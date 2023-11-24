New Maryland Family Organization Spotlighted

LANCASTER – A new organization is in operation in the state of Maryland to promote traditional family values in Annapolis and across the state. Jeff Trimbath is the President of the new Maryland Family Institute. They have a goal of protecting life, promoting biblical marriage, preserving religious liberty, and protecting parental rights. Their website is marylandfamily.org. Learn more about the work of the new Maryland Family Institute from its President, Jeff Trimbath on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now by going to wdac.com under “podcasts.”