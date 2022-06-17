New Life For Jennersville Hospital

WILMINGTON, DE – ChristianaCare will purchase the former Jennersville Hospital location in West Grove, Chester County, from Tower Health, with the closing expected in about 30 to 60 days. The purchase will include the hospital and Tower Health’s interest in two office buildings, and an additional 24-acre parcel of land. The new name for the campus will be ChristianaCare West Grove Campus. Jennersville Hospital has been closed since December 31, 2021. The acquisition does not include any personnel or practices that are currently operating. ChristianaCare President and CEO Dr. Janice Nevin says while they already serve many members of the Southern Chester County community, they are looking forward to working with community leaders, listening and evaluating needs, and re-establishing the right mix of health care services at that location.