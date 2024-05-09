New PA License Plate For Those Who Hunt/Fish

HARRISBURG – A bill creating a new license plate for PA sportsmen with proceeds used to fund youth hunting and fishing education has passed the state Senate. The PA Sportsman plate would celebrate those who hunt and fish. Under Senate Bill 916, the plate would be designed by PennDOT, in consultation with the PA Game Commission and the PA Fish and Boat Commission. The new plate would cost $40 plus the registration fee, of which $14 would be deposited into a Youth Hunting and Fishing Restricted Account to be allocated evenly to the state Game and Fish and Boat Commission for the purpose of promoting youth hunting and fishing activities.