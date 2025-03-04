New Legislation To Expand Educational Opportunities

HARRISBURG – New legislation has been proposed to expand Pennsylvanians’ education options. Republican Senator Doug Mastriano has presented The Educational Freedom for Families Act, which would invest in creating more tailored educational experiences for Pennsylvania families. Mastriano cited a discrepancy between what Pennsylvanians currently pay for education compared to what they get out of it as he said, “For too long, Pennsylvania families have been denied the right to choose the best education for their children. They’ve been forced to accept failing schools, rising taxes and a system that protects bureaucracy instead of students.” His proposed legislation would help to create better cyber, STEM, charter, and home school options, as well as financial assistance for families including more scholarship opportunities and special Education Savings Accounts to pay for private school tuition. The proposal also includes incentives for teachers who demonstrate measurable improvements in their students by rewarding them with performance-based bonuses and loan forgiveness opportunities.