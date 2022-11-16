New Leaders Chosen By PA Senate GOP

HARRISBURG – PA Senate Republicans selected a new leadership team for the new two-year legislative session. Republicans will have a 28-22 majority in the chamber. Westmoreland County Sen. Kim Ward will become the first woman to serve as president pro tempore when the session starts in January. Ward became the first female majority leader in the chamber last year. She’ll succeed Centre County Sen. Jake Corman who is finishing a 24-year Senate career. Indiana County Sen. Joe Pittman will succeed Ward as the GOP’s majority leader. Lancaster County Sen. Ryan Aument was elected majority whip. Lancaster County Sen. Scott Martin will chair the Senate Appropriations Committee. York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill will serve as majority caucus chair. Beaver County Sen. Camera Bartolotta will be caucus secretary.