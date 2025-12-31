New Leader For PIAA

MECHANICSBURG – A new leader will take the helm at PA Interscholastic Athletic Association or PIAA. With unanimous support from the PIAA Board of Directors, Mark Byers will take over as Executive Director on January 1, 2026. He has been with the organization since 1999. Byers becomes the ninth Executive Director to lead the PIAA since the non-profit organization was founded in 1913. Byers has been a member of the PIAA Administrative Staff for 26 years. Byers will take over the fourth largest state in the nation for interscholastic athletics by way of student athlete participation. Byers played an integral role in the addition of two girls’ sports: Girls’ Wrestling and Girls’ Flag Football. As Executive Director, Byers will continue with by-law interpretations with the addition of strategic planning, fiscal management, office operations, the PIAA Foundation, and legislative affairs.