New Leader At Lancaster Area Mission

LANCASTER – Global Disciples, a Lancaster based missions organization active in 65 countries, has appointed Dr. Jeremy Campbell to the newly created role of North America President. Founded in 1996, Global Disciples has experienced rapid growth of its discipleship, leadership, and small business training programs aimed at helping local churches reach least- reached people groups in their own or near cultures. In April, they surpassed 3,000 active programs – a milestone in program growth of 1,000 programs in just two years. Campbell most recently served as Associate Professor of Business Administration at Lancaster Bible College. Campbell is tasked with increasing awareness and support for the missions organization in an effort to become nationally known and supported. He will also serve on the international Executive Team and provide overall leadership for Human Resources globally. You can find out more about the mission’s work at globaldisciples.org.