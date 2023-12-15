New Laws Overhaul PA’s Probation System/Allows Sealing More Criminal Records

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA has new laws to allow more criminal records to be sealed from public view and to try to reduce the number of people who are on probation or in jails in the state. Gov. Josh Shapiro signed the bills Thursday. The probation law aims to limit the length of probation and prevent people from being sent back to jail for minor violations. It also prohibits courts from extending someone’s probation for not paying fines or court costs if they are found to be unable to afford it. However, the measure drew criticism from the American Civil Liberties Union, which says it doesn’t fix problems that plague the state’s probation system. The other bill allows courts to seal more records of non-violent drug felonies and more quickly seal other records.