New Lawmaker Wants To Cap PA’s Gasoline Tax

HARRISBURG – PA’s gasoline tax will rise in January, but a newly elected lawmaker wants to stop it. Rep.-Elect Joe D’Orsie of York County seeks to provide some relief at the pumps by capping the state’s gas tax. He said gas prices in PA have been well above the national average for years due to the state’s exorbitantly high gas tax at 57.6 cents per gallon and the diesel tax rate at 74.1 cents per gallon. To make matters worse, the Revenue Department announced it will increase the state gas tax by 3.5 cents per gallon. D’Orsie has circulated a co-sponsorship memo to his fellow House members to sign on in support of the bill, which will be introduced after he is sworn into office in January. The bill would amend Act 89 of 2013 to halt the automatic gas tax increase. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in PA is $3.64, which is 50 cents more than the national average of $3.10.