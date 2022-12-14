New Lawmaker Reacts To Lancaster Shootings

HARRISBURG – Lancaster County Rep.-Elect Ismail Smith-Wade-El issued a statement regarding the recent shootings in Lancaster. He said over the past two weeks, Lancaster has seen four separate shootings with three taking place in the 49th Legislative District. These violent acts are taking the lives of our loved ones, devastating our neighbors, and undermining the safety that we deserve to feel in our communities. He said our vision for this community has no place for gun violence, and no place for the legal and social apathy that enables it. We deserve representatives who will take action to get guns out of our community. That requires passing meaningful legislation on firearm safety and possession, the kind of legislation that out-of-touch lawmakers in thrall of the gun lobby have not passed in over two decades. He added his office will prioritize gun safety, affordable housing, a living wage, and investment in our students in Harrisburg.

