New Law Requires Consent For Various Medical Exams

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro has signed House Bill 507 into law. The measure requires PA medical facilities to obtain consent before performing pelvic, prostate or rectal exams on patients under anesthesia. In PA, medical students are currently permitted to perform these invasive exams on unconscious patients for training purposes. Bill supporters said this unethical practice undermines patient-doctor relationships, which require a foundation of trust, respect, and transparency. Act 31 of 2023 puts the power back in the hands of the patient, giving them the final say in the care they receive while under treatment. With the governor’s signature, PA joins at least 20 other states that ban non-consensual exams.