New Law Makes Easier Claims For Deceased Relative’s Property

HARRISBURG – Legislation making it easier for relatives to claim a deceased person’s property being held by the state has been signed into law by Gov. Josh Shapiro as Act 65 of 2024. The process of claiming unclaimed property as an heir can be complicated, so much so that many would give up than continue with the process, especially if the sum is small. Due to an inconsistency in inheritance law, some categories of relatives have had a harder time legitimately claiming that property on behalf of their deceased relatives. Surviving spouses, children, parents, and siblings could file for unclaimed property using a notarized sworn relationship affidavit, saving them the effort and expense of having to open or re-open the deceased’s estate. But grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and others could not claim by affidavit even if they are the closest surviving relative. Act 65 will allow grandchildren and their descendants, nieces, and nephews and their descendants, and grandparents of the deceased to file claims for unclaimed property using the simpler process of a notarized sworn relationship affidavit.