New Law Keeps Older Adults In Their Homes

HARRISBURG – A measure from Chester County Rep. Chris Pielli to help vulnerable individuals stay in their homes has been signed into law by the governor. House Bill 96, now Act 27 of 2026, creates an option for older adults and incapacitated individuals to designate someone to receive notice when their property taxes are delinquent and their property is at risk of a sheriff’s sale. Pielli, a former court-appointed guardianship attorney, said he has seen clients who lost their homes as a result of unpaid property taxes. Too often, these were persons with cognitive impairment or those who were otherwise incapacitated and could not pay tax bills without assistance. Tragically, these same individuals had the financial means, but were so impaired that they were unable to keep up with payments. He added it’s simply unfair to leave these people to try to pay these bills alone.