New Law Impacts PA National Guard

HARRISBURG – Legislation giving the PA National Guard the authority to operate Commonwealth-owned or leased vehicles has been signed into law. PA Guard members are not considered Commonwealth employees. The operation of state vehicles on public roads was not permitted without first obtaining a waiver. Guard members are actually acting in a federal duty status. The added restriction made it difficult for Guard members to carry out their mission and would impact their mission in emergency situations. The legislation was passed by the PA House in April, approved by the Senate in October, and signed by Gov. Tom Wolf as Act 124 of 2022.