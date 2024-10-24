New Law Helps Stuttering Children Get Therapy

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro has signed legislation into law which ensures that children who stutter can access speech therapy without financial barriers. Childhood stuttering is a neurological speech disorder that typically develops between the ages of two and six, characterized by repeated sounds, syllables, prolonged speech, and interruptions. It affects 5 to 10% of American children, impacting around 3 million people across the country. House Bill 2268, now Act 104 of 2024, requires health insurance companies to cover speech therapy for children in this age group diagnosed with stuttering, offering significant relief to families. With therapy sessions costing between $75 and $250, and months of treatment often required, supporters of the measure say the financial support is crucial for those affected by stuttering.