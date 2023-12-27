New Law Gives A Second Chance For Professionals

HARRISBURG – A bill allowing professionals who make minor mistakes to have a second chance by clearing their disciplinary record has been signed into law. Senate Bill 910, now Act 65 of 2023, expands the ability of the Commissioner of the PA Department of State Bureau of Professional & Occupational Affairs to clear a professional’s disciplinary record. Currently, a disciplinary record can be expunged if it was due to a failure to complete continuing education requirements or the discipline was related to practicing for six months or less on a lapsed or expired license, registration, certificate or permit. The new law enables the commissioner to clear more records if the incident took place five or more years ago and the incident is the professional’s only disciplinary record with a licensing board. The licensee cannot be the subject of an active investigation related to professional conduct and may not be in the disciplinary process by having a revoked or suspended license or be on probation. The professional must have paid any fees, fines or civil penalties imposed during a disciplinary proceeding and may not have had a disciplinary record previously expunged by the commissioner.