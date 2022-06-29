New Law Establishes Newborn Screenings

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law legislation establishing newborn screenings for a common, but serious, infant viral infection. Senate Bill 709 establishes the CMV Education and Newborn Screening Act. It requires the Department of Health to make certain information regarding cytomegalovirus or CMV, which is one of the most common viral infections that infants are born with in this country, available on DOH’s website. Some of the information includes incidence of CMV, transmission to pregnant women and women who may become pregnant, birth defects caused by congenital CMV, available preventative measures, treatment options, and any other information the department deems necessary. Health care providers will be required to provide parents or guardians of newborns with information on CMV and to offer a screening or referral within 21 days if the newborn child fails the initial newborn hearing screening.