New Law Assures Sufficient PA Ballots

HARRISBURG – Working to ensure the state’s elections run smoothly, legislation authored by Westmoreland County Rep. Ryan Warner to ensure voting precincts across the Commonwealth have enough ballots to accommodate in-person voters has been signed into law. Warner introduced House Bill 1614 after voting precincts in several areas of the state, including his own district, ran out of ballots for people who showed up to vote in person. Act 66 of 2022 would require enough ballots to be printed and supplied to each precinct for 50% of all registered voters in that precinct in each party for a primary election, and 100% of all registered voters in that precinct for a general election. Each of these numbers could be reduced by the number of registered voters in an election district that have requested an absentee or a mail-in ballot.