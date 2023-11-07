New Law Assures First Amendment Right Of Religious Expression

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro signed Senate Bill 84 into law – a bipartisan bill which assures the First Amendment right to freedom of religious expression for every PA teacher, according to the bill’s sponsors, York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill and Berks County Sen. Judy Schwank. The act eliminates a section from the state’s Public School Code that prohibits teachers from wearing any dress, mark, emblem or insignia indicative of their faith or denomination. With Act 26 of 2023, PA is the last state in the nation to remove this provision from its books.