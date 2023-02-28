New Lancaster Lawmaker Holding Open House

LANCASTER – A new Lancaster City lawmaker will be holding an Open House.Rep. Izzy Smith-Wade-El invites residents of the 49th House District to attend his District Office Open House from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 3. The office is located at 150 E. King St., Suite B, in Lancaster. Smith-Wade-El said he encourages residents to stop by to meet him and his staff to find out how they can help with the vast array of state government programs and services, such as property tax and rent rebates, PennDOT services, and more. The Democrat looks forward to meeting district residents to hear their concerns. Residents with inquiries can call Smith-Wade-El’s district office at 717-283-4218 or toll free at 883-787-1792.