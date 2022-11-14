New Insurance Program For Landslides In PA Proposed

HARRISBURG – Bipartisan legislation is being introduced to create a new insurance program for homeowners living in landslide-prone areas, as well as assistance to local governments that wish to mitigate the risk of landslides in their communities. The bill would add coverage of landslides, slope movement, and sinkholes to an existing program in the PA Department of Environmental Protection that currently covers only mine subsidence assistance and insurance. Landslides represent a significant financial burden to residents, costing them millions in damages every year. They are typically not covered by most insurance policies. The measure would safeguard residents against natural, unpredictable forces. Landslides from human factors such as construction, grading, cutting, and drilling would not be covered under the legislation.