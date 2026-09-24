New/Improved PA Unclaimed Property Website Announced

HARRISBURG – PA Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced the launch of a new unclaimed property website – searchandclaimpa.gov. The upgraded site and system provide additional details and enhanced features to get more money back into the hands of Pennsylvanians. Since taking office, Garrity has returned over $1.2 billion in unclaimed property to Pennsylvanians, businesses, non-profits, and other organizations. The state Treasury is still working to return more than $5 billion. The automatic matching feature in the new and improved system is already showing great results with an additional $5 million being matched with those who have filed claims. The system will also better flag potential fraud to trigger a more in-depth review of a claim. More than one in ten Pennsylvanians is owed unclaimed property with the average value of a claim is more than $1,000. Unclaimed property includes things like dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, forgotten stocks, and more. It can also include physical assets, such as collectible coins, jewelry and savings bonds, that most often come to Treasury as the contents of safe deposit boxes.