New Ice Cream Flavors For Late Night

CONESTOGA – With our hot weather, you may want to indulge in some new ice cream flavors from Turkey Hill. They are introducing new Late Night Ice Cream. The company uncovered that 94% of personal ice cream consumers indulge in the evening, after dinner, and late night. The insight inspired the creation of seven new flavors including: Ultimate Cookie Overload; Cherry Chocolate Chunk; Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup; Brownie Batter Cookie Dough; Buttery Southern Pecan Pie; Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Espresso; and Mint Chocolate Cookie. Turkey Hill’s Marketing Director, Brittany Smith says the new line of ice cream was crafted to satisfy consumers’ ultimate late night cravings, but are perfect for indulgence anytime, anywhere. All seven of the Late Night ice cream flavors will be available at select retailers this month. Persons can also stop by the Turkey Hill Experience in Columbia, Lancaster County, to pick up the flavors.