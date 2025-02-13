New Home For The Lancaster Stormers

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Stormers and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health announced a new, multi-year partnership which rebrands the team’s home from Clipper Magazine to Penn Medicine Park, as well as partnering to deliver health-focused events, wellness programs, and community outreach efforts. Stormers President and General Manager, Michael Reynolds says as the home of the Stormers, Penn Medicine Park will serve as more than just a ballpark – it will be a hub for health, wellness, and community engagement. Besides renaming the North Prince Street stadium to Penn Medicine Park, it will offer a series of programs, special events, and health screenings at the park to engage, educate, and guide people to take charge of their health, strengthen community efforts to address the region’s top health challenges, and expand availability of healthy food options offered at the park. The new partnership builds on the relationship the two Lancaster-based organizations have held since the team’s founding nearly 20 years ago. LG Health operated the stadium’s first First-Aid Station and routinely collaborates on health-oriented activities at Stormers games.