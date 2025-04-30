New Holland Vehicle Thefts Reported

NEW HOLLAND – Police in New Holland, Lancaster County, are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying individuals involved in a series of thefts from unlocked vehicles. On April 29, multiple incidents were reported at various locations throughout the area. Surveillance footage captured images of the suspects. You can see the footage below. The incidents would have occurred between 10 p.m. on April 28th and 6 a.m. on April 29th. If you have information about these individuals or additional surveillance video, please contact New Holland Police at 717-354-4647 or submit a tip through their CrimeWatch page. Police remind citizens to lock your vehicles and keep valuables out of sight to prevent becoming a victim of theft.